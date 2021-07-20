Advertisement

Teacher’s sexual assault trial moved to October

David Villareal
David Villareal(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial date was changed for a Green Bay teacher charged with sexual assault.

David Villareal’s trial was originally set to begin at the end of this month. Now, the 46-year-old Villareal will have a final pre-trial hearing on September 20, with his trial set to begin the first week of October.

Villareal was previously a teacher at Baird Elementary School, where victims say he inappropriately touched them. He’s denied all allegations.

He’s charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. He’s on administrative leave from the Green Bay Area Public School District.

