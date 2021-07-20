Advertisement

Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly turned down a two-year contract extension during the offseason, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter says the extension would have “tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons.”

Schefter, who first broke news of a rift between Rodgers and the Packers front office, says Rodgers “declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money.”

Schefter did not cite any sources for the report.

Rodgers failed to show up for Packers Organized Team Activities and Mandatory Minicamp. There’s been no indication that he’ll be in Green Bay for Training Camp. The first public practice is Wednesday, July 28.

Rodgers played in The Match charity golf event earlier this month. He was asked if he’d be in a Packers uniform during the Sept. 12 season opener in New Orleans. “I don’t know,” Rodgers said.

If Rodgers does not show up for camp, he will be fined $50,000 for every day he is absent. Those fines are not forgivable by the team, according to NFL rules.

