Packers hosting gameday job fair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are hosting a job fair Tuesday for gameday staff.

The job fair is located at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you can’t make it, apply online at https://www.packers.com/lambeau-field/employment

The team is looking for people to work in guest services and security.

Security staff guide fans in and out of Lambeau Field on gameday.

Guest services answer questions and direct people where to go inside the stadium.

Applicants must be 16 or older. The team will provide training.

The Packers say a perk of the job is the gameday atmosphere.

“It’s an exciting place to work. You have 80,000 fans coming here for game day with questions and people that could be from Green Bay or people coming from all over the world, so it’s an exciting atmosphere. People want to be here. We need people with great customer service skills, the ability to answer questions and give people a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” says Chris Cohorst, Human Resources Manager.

Food and beverage provider Delaware North Sportservice is also looking to fill gameday positions.

