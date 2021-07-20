Man who shot, wounded young car theft suspect is criminally charged

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Kenosha man accused of shooting and wounding a girl after an apparent car theft attempt has been criminally charged.

A criminal complaint charges 26-year-old Rodney Robinson Jr. with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

Robinson told police he has a concealed carry permit for his gun and said he was told he could shoot to defend himself or his property when he went through he concealed carry training.

The complaint says Robinson left his car running when he went into the Mobil station in Kenosha last Friday and the 13-year-old girl jumped inside and tried to drive away when Robinson opened fire.

Prosecutors say Robinson stayed with the girl and tried to help her until police arrived. At Robinson’s initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Drees said the girl remains hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive, the Kenosha News reported.

Kenosha police say they’ll recommend juvenile charges against the girl for the car theft.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.