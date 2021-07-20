LESS HUMID AIR ARRIVES TONIGHT...

A cool front is pushing southward through Wisconsin. Behind this boundary, we’ll get a breezy northeast wind. Eventually, that wind will deliver some less humid air. While it’s going to feel a bit sticky again today, more comfortable air will arrive tonight. Otherwise, our high temperatures will range from the middle 70s northeast of Green Bay, to the middle 80s over central Wisconsin.

Wildfire smoke will give us hazy sunshine to mix with some clouds. While that cool front pushes south, an isolated thunderstorm could pop up this afternoon, but the lack of unstable air will keep our rain chance LOW.

Wednesday will probably be the nicest day of the week! The air will be drier with highs in the middle to upper 70s... After that, the humidity increases with chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially on Thursday and Saturday. Eventually, it’s going to be hot and humid early next week. By the end of the weekend, the heat index could climb to near 90 degrees.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 10AM

TODAY: NW/NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Smoky sun & clouds. Breezy this afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm? HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Hazy stars and clouds. Less humid. LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wildfire smoke lingers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Humidity increases. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 81 LOW 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88

