Lead-Safe Homes Program tackles child lead poisoning one house at a time

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Health Services is working with local organizations to raise awareness of childhood lead poisoning and lead abatement projects to prevent it.

One of the major sources of lead poisoning in children is lead-based paint, found mostly in homes built prior to 1978.

The Lead-Safe Homes Program works with local partners like the Great Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity to abate lead hazards in eligible properties. It also looks to help more people become certified in abatement so that more prevention can be done.

In the Fox Cities, Habitat for Humanity works to get families out of contaminated buildings, and strip homes of lead paint so a new family can move in.

The program is made possible thanks to federal and state funding that was granted in 2020.

Lead is a neurotoxin that impacts a child’s brain. It can cause adverse health effects including impaired growth, reduced attention span, hyperactivity, and learning disabilities.

In 2019, more than 3,100 children under the age of six contracted lead poisoning.

For more information about the Lead-Safe Homes Program or to apply for the program, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.