Green Bay’s Mason Street Bridge is now open to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mason Street Bridge is back open to vehicles. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirms the bridge reopened across the Fox River at 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, exactly two weeks after the spans became stuck in the upright position.

The failure occurred in a pinion bearing on the northeast corner of the bridge, according to D.O.T. engineer Brady Rades. The problem was caused by corrosion. There was no structural damage to the bridge.

We saw crews still removing barricades and reopening the Broadway ramp 20 minutes after the DOT’s announcement. There’s still some clean-up and painting to do. Transportation officials ask drivers to “please be mindful of workers” in case of a lane closure while crews finish the work.

The Mason Street Bridge is most heavily traveled bridge across the Fox River in downtown Green Bay. The DOT’s latest data show an average of almost 39,000 cars and trucks drove across the bridge every day in 2017.

Most drivers who normally cross on Mason Street diverted to the nearby Walnut or Main street bridges. Boats and trains often cause major backups.

The DOT estimated repairs would cost $500,000, which would be covered by the DOT’s maintenance funds.

The Mason Street Bridge, also known as the Don Tilleman Bridge, was built in 1973. It’s part of state Highway 54 through the city of Green Bay.

