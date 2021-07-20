Advertisement

Fraud charges brought in 2nd Wisconsin 2020 election case

(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who cast two absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election has been charged with four felonies, making him the second person in the battleground state to face charges stemming from the election.

In the latest fraud case filed in St. Croix County, 64-year-old Michael Ray Overall claims that his voting twice was unintentional, according to the criminal complaint filed June 16. Overall, reached by phone on Monday, said he has not hired an attorney and reiterated that his voting twice was a mistake. He declined to say who he voted for in the presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin, a state that President Joe Biden won by just under 21,000 votes.

The latest charges, filed in June, came from one of just 27 cases referred by Wisconsin election officials to prosecutors out of more than 3 million ballots cast. No other charges have been brought from that group, and district attorneys have said they are not pursuing charges in 18 cases. 

