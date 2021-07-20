Advertisement

COOLER AND LESS HUMID ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A weak cold front is pushing southward through Wisconsin today. It may trigger a few isolated storms this afternoon, but chances are relatively low for any one spot. Behind this boundary, we’ll get a breezy northeast wind. Eventually, that wind will deliver some cooler, less humid air.

While it’s going to feel a bit sticky again today with highs into the 80s, but lows will settle into the 50s tonight as more comfortable air arrives. Highs on Wednesday will stay in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wildfire smoke will continue to give us hazy sunshine. With the front coming through, some of that smoke is mixing into the lower atmosphere. As a result, you might smell it today and anyone with a respiratory condition should limit their time outdoors due to the lower air quality.

Wednesday will probably be the nicest day of the week! You can expect comfortable temps and low humidity. After that, the mugginess goes back up along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms... especially on Thursday and Saturday. The heat will build as well with highs into the upper half of the 80s from Friday into next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

THIS AFTERNOON: NW/NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Smoky sun & clouds with an isolated storm possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Hazy stars and clouds. Humidity drops. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wildfire smoke lingers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and humidity increases. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and storms. HIGH: 87 LOW 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

