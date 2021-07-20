Advertisement

COOLER AND LESS HUMID - For only 1 day.

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A weak cold front pushed through the area, gradually bringing some cooler, less humid air back into the state.

Wednesday will probably be the nicest day of the week! You can expect comfortable temps and low humidity. After that, the mugginess goes back up along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms... Especially Thursday and Saturday. The heat will build as well with highs into the upper half of the 80s from Friday into next week.

Meanwhile, our skies remain hazy as wildfire smoke remains in place. Some of this smoke is now finding its way down to the ground and air quality has become a concern for certain individuals... Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: NE veering E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

THURSDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Hazy stars and clouds. Humidity drops. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wildfire smoke lingers. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken and humidity increases. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Warm and humid. A few spotty t’showers. HIGH: 84 LOW 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Spotty t’storms later. HIGH: 88

