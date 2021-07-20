Chicago Street Pub Junior now open at temporary location after fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Almost a month after a massive fire destroyed the Chicago Street Pub in Ledgeview, pizzas are being served again at a temporary spot.

The Chicago Street Pub Junior opened Tuesday inside the Swan Club in De Pere.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks here, but finally we are able to open up here,” said Austin DeCleene, general manager of the Chicago Street Pub.

Within days of the fire, DeCleene announced his family would rebuild their beloved restaurant.

“We are still in the beginning stages. Still have a lot of stuff we need to go through with insurance so we haven’t progressed anymore than that in the past two weeks,” said DeCleene.

However, not everything was lost in the fire. DeCleene said they were able to salvage some items, including the pizza oven.

“A patron was driving by and he has all the big equipment, so I reached out to him and he was ‘Jonny on the spot’ with helping us move it,” said DeCleene. “We wouldn’t be opening without him.”

DeCleene didn’t have to move the oven too far, just a couple miles up the road to the Swan Club where the DeCleene’s created a makeshift pub for its loyal employees. “CSP is a building with a lot of memories, but when you walk in with bartenders and waiters who know your name and with drinks ready to go, that is what makes the pub great in my opinion,” said DeCleene.

The Chicago Street Pub Junior is now open with a limited menu of chicken wings, pizza, and some other appetizers. To get to the bar, just head in through the ‘Island Sushi’ entrance and head to the left. Soon they will offer carryout options.

One loyal customer said he’s happy to support the DeCleene’s as they rebuild a staple in the community.

“It’s amazing what the DeCleene’s have done,” said Shane Raymaker. “Kind of feels like we are back at home.”

DeCleene said you will notice some items inside that remind you of the original Chicago Street Pub, including the popcorn machine and the bar.

DeCleene said they are months away from a new building, but they are hoping to get customer input on Facebook.

“The comments that hit me were, ‘don’t change much, do what you do,’,” said DeCleene. “As I’ve said before, it’s Cheers, you walk in here with low ceilings and you feel home.”

Some upgrades will be made to the new restaurant, but DeCleene said they will keep a lot of the original feel.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.