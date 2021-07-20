Advertisement

Biden animatronic to make debut in Disney’s Hall of Presidents

Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready...
Crews are getting the final touches ready, and President Joe Biden's animatronic will be ready for Disney World guests in August.(Disney Parks)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Joe Biden will soon join the other presidents in being memorialized in the Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World.

According to a news release from Disney Parks, crews are finishing up the last details and the animatronic of the 46th president will be ready for guests in August.

It will be paired with audio of Biden delivering the presidential oath of office.

Biden’s signature aviators and peach blossoms, representing his home state of Delaware, will adorn a table on stage.

The Hall of Presidents has been an attraction at the Magic Kingdom park since 1971.

It is scheduled to reopen in time for the park’s 50th anniversary celebrations starting in October.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police looking for man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter
Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations up 38%
A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich, who was last seen Sunday at...
Missing man identified in Silver Alert spotted in Oshkosh

Latest News

July 20 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Break from the humidity
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Blue Origin’s Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight
Police tape.
Appleton Police investigating shooting during drug deal