Appleton Police investigating shooting during drug deal

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 900 block of W. Lawrence St.

On July 17, at about 1 a.m., police were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the area. An officer made contact with a person inside the W. Lawrence St. address and learned a shooting happened there.

“Additional investigation revealed several individuals were involved in an illegal drug transaction which resulted in a male individual producing a handgun and discharging a single round inside the home. No one was injured in the incident. This was a targeted incident, and the community is not at risk,” reads a statement from police.

The Appleton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. If you have information, call 920-832-5574.

