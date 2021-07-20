Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Blue Origin carries tourists into space

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The billionaire space race is now the space bus race. Billionaire Jeff Bezos and three other tourists successfully flew into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The round trip from rocket launch to parachute-guided touchdown lasted about 11 minutes, including 3 minutes in zero gravity.

Brad Spakowitz has more information about the Blue Origin flight, its passengers, and plans to carry more tourists in the space in the near future.

Brad also reports on the hazy skies that prompted an air quality advisory on Tuesday.

