18-year-old pilot makes emergency landing in traffic on NJ bridge

By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (KYW) - An 18-year-old pilot made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a New Jersey bridge after his small plane experienced engine trouble.

The incident began just after 12:30 p.m. Monday when the 18-year-old pilot, flying for an aerial advertising firm, reported engine trouble near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The pilot, identified as Landon Lucas, was able to release his banner into the ocean then spotted a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway, where he was able to land safely.

Officials were on the scene for hours investigating the cause of the emergency landing. Video shows there was only one way to remove the plane from the bridge: it had to be towed with precision.

Many people are giving Lucas kudos for bringing the plane down safely. Some stopped to take pictures, causing a major backup for people leaving Ocean City.

“We rode up and couldn’t believe what we were seeing. It’s a really young pilot, and what an amazing job he did,” one woman said. “It’s incredible that he was able to pull this off.”

The incident remains under investigation.

