Wisconsin stays the course on COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New coronavirus cases continue their upward trend, but overall Wisconsin’s COVID-19 metrics show no dramatic changes since Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says we’ve risen to an average 158 coronavirus cases per day. That rolling, 7-day average is up from 149 cases on Friday. The state says testing confirmed 107 new cases between Sunday and Monday. The state’s numbers show a net increase of 331 new cases over the weekend.

The positivity rate held steady at an average 1.8%. That’s the percentage of all tests which are positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Wisconsin is still averaging just 1 death per day, the same as Friday. The death toll only went up by 2 over the weekend, to a total of 7,374 lives lost. One of those deaths occurred in the past 30 days. The death rate has held at 1.20% for almost two weeks now. There were no deaths reported in WBAY’s viewing area since Friday.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 went up 71 over the weekend. That’s slightly higher than our calculated average of 32 hospital admissions per day.

As of Friday, there were 98 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 28 of them in ICU. We expect updated figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association after 3:30 Monday afternoon. A quick recap: Northeast health care region hospitals had 8 patients, 2 in ICU. Fox Valley region hospitals had 4 COVID-19 patients, none in ICU.

VACCINATIONS

Since Friday, the percentage of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccine went up one-tenth of a percentage point. Now, 51.1% of the state’s population, including 61.9% of adults, has received at least one dose of vaccine. That’s 2,974,597 Wisconsinites.

The percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated also went up one-tenth of a percentage point, to 48.7%. That’s 2,837,909 people. Count 59.3% of Wisconsin’s adults among them.

Vaccinators reported 14,263 more doses doled out compared to Friday’s report, including 7,279 shots in the arm to complete people’s vaccinations.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 31.1% received a dose (+0.3)/27.0% completed (+0.4)

16-17: 40.9% received a dose (+0.2)/37.5% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 43.5% received a dose (+0.2)/39.9% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.1% received a dose (+0.1)/45.2% completed (+0.2)

35-44: 56.0% received a dose (+0.2)/53.2% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 58.2% received a dose (+0.1)/55.6% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 68.5% received a dose (+0.1)/66.0% completed (+0.1)

65+: 83.4% received a dose (+0.0)/81.5% completed (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (MONDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.0% (+0.2) 49.0% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.0% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 40.9% (+0.0) 39.2% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.4% (+0.1) 64.4% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.0% (+0.0) 40.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.4% (+0.2) 42.8% (+0.4) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 44.8% (+0.1) 43.2% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.4% (+0.0) 40.2% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.0% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.2% (+0.2) 40.4% (+0.3) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 52.8% (+0.2) 49.4% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 42.6% (+0.1) 41.2% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50.9% (+0.2) 48.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.6% (+0.1) 36.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 43.8% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.2% (+0.1) 34.9% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 48.9% (+0.1) 46.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 234,615 (49.5%) (+0.1) 225,757 (47.6%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 260,128 (47.3%) (+0.1) 249,565 (45.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,974,597 (51.1%) (+0.1) 2,837,909 (48.7%) (+0.1)

February 5, 2020, to July 19, 2021

614,928 confirmed coronavirus cases

32,742 hospitalizations (5%)

7,374 deaths (1.20%)

2,872 cases still active (<1%)

604,371 considered recovered (98%)

Health officials encourage people to continue mitigation efforts if they’re not vaccinated, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing. There’s debate in the medical community about whether vaccinated people should continue these mitigation efforts, too, saying there’s no harm but potential benefits in doing so.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,022 cases (+7) (256 deaths)

Calumet – 5,860 cases (+2) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.) - 2,415 cases (59 deaths)*

Dodge – 12,037 cases (+6) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,636 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Florence - 456 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,651 cases (+4) (129 deaths)

Forest - 968 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.) - 1,073 cases (23 deaths)*

Green Lake - 1,619 cases (19 deaths)

Iron (Mich.) – 994 cases (43 deaths)*

Kewaunee – 2,380 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Langlade - 2,056 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,665 cases (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,240 cases (67 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.) - 1,803 cases (41 deaths) *

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,550 cases (61 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,908 cases (+4) (223 deaths)

Shawano – 4,767 cases (+8) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,933 cases (+15) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,986 cases (+2) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,226 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,417 cases (+8) (202 deaths)

* As of July 2, Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not update reports on weekends.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

