Weapons situation at Walmart near Green Bay

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weapons report at the Green Bay East Walmart store.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has left the area and this is no longer an active situation. Officers have cleared the scene.

Deputies asked people to avoid the area around 2292 Main Street as they responded to a weapons situation.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated.

