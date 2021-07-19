Weapons situation at Walmart near Green Bay

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weapons report at the Green Bay East Walmart store.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect has left the area and this is no longer an active situation. Officers have cleared the scene.

Deputies asked people to avoid the area around 2292 Main Street as they responded to a weapons situation.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated.

SAFETY ALERT:

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF WAL-MART EAST AS THERE IS A CURRENT WEAPON SITUATION THERE. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) July 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.