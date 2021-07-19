Washington Island Police thank Good Samaritans for life-saving efforts at beach

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Washington Island Police are thanking bystanders who helped a man found unconscious at School House Beach.

On Saturday, July 17, rescue crews were called to the beach in the Town of Washington. Police say bystanders had started life-saving efforts.

Units from Washington Island Fire, Police and Door County Emergency Services arrived within three minutes of the 911 call.

“It was later learned that the male had been underwater for a undetermined amount of time,” reads a post on the Washington Island Police Facebook page.

ThedaStar Helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Door County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The victim was identified as a 26-year-old. His name was not released.

“Our department would like to thank the Good Samaritans that jumped in to help,” says Officer Gary Schultz.

Police were notified of the near drowning at 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.