Advertisement

Washington Island Police thank Good Samaritans for life-saving efforts at beach

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - Washington Island Police are thanking bystanders who helped a man found unconscious at School House Beach.

On Saturday, July 17, rescue crews were called to the beach in the Town of Washington. Police say bystanders had started life-saving efforts.

Units from Washington Island Fire, Police and Door County Emergency Services arrived within three minutes of the 911 call.

“It was later learned that the male had been underwater for a undetermined amount of time,” reads a post on the Washington Island Police Facebook page.

ThedaStar Helicopter, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Door County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

The victim was identified as a 26-year-old. His name was not released.

“Our department would like to thank the Good Samaritans that jumped in to help,” says Officer Gary Schultz.

Police were notified of the near drowning at 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”
35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Green Bay man arrested for fourth OWI offense, drug possession
Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of family being rescued from house fire
WATCH: Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of officers, firefighters rescuing family from house fire

Latest News

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police looking for man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Health care
Medical schools studying health disparities in Wisconsin
Schneider National truck.
Schneider building innovation center in Ashwaubenon
July 19 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances this week