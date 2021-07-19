A STORM CHANCE RETURNS

Smoke from western wildfires continues to create hazy skies across Northeast Wisconsin.

Most of us will be dry overnight, but there is a chance for storms across far northern Wisconsin as a weak cold front drops in from the north. That front will push southward through the area tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. A few storms could be gusty, but overall the severe weather outlook is LOW. Highs will be in the lower half of the 80s with the humidity dropping late. Wednesday is probably the nicest day this week. Just a small chance of a stray shower, otherwise partly sunny. Look for lower humidity and highs in the 70s.

A higher chance for rain/storms will move into the area on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy and the mugginess returns. Highs should get back into the 80s as we close out the work week. A few lingering showers could last through Friday morning, but the afternoon looks dry. The humidity will continue into the weekend with another round of storms arriving Saturday. Sunday is probably dry.



WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: N-NE 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

WEDNESDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Hazy with a few passing clouds. A bit muggy. Spotty storms NORTH. LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine continues with a few more clouds. Scattered storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Stray shower early? HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: An early shower, then some sunshine. Still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW 66

SATURDAY: Muggy with skies becoming cloudy. Thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 84 LOW 66

SUNDAY: Probably dry. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 83

