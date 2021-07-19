SMOKY SUNSHINE CONTINUES TODAY

Smoke from western wildfires continues to filter the sunlight across Northeast Wisconsin. Once again, you’ll notice hazy, gray looking skies... with a more colorful sunrise/sunset. Outside of the smoke, we’ll see little in the way of cloud cover this afternoon. Highs should rise into the middle and upper 80s and it will feel humid.

The afternoon heat index could top 90° in spots today. Tonight, the humidity will keep temperatures from falling too quickly. Lows will stay in the mid 60s. Most of us will be dry overnight, but there is a chance for storms across far northern Wisconsin as a weak cold front drops in from the north.

That front will push southward through the area tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the day. A few storms could be strong, but overall the severe weather outlook is LOW. Highs will be in the lower half of the 80s with the humidity dropping late. Wednesday is probably the nicest day this week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with lower humidity and highs in the 70s.

A higher chance for rain/storms will move into the area on Thursday. Skies will turn cloudy and the mugginess returns. Highs should get back into the 80s as we close out the work week. A few lingering showers could last through Friday morning, but the afternoon looks dry. The humidity will continue into the weekend with another storm chance arriving on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THIS AFTERNOON: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit muggy. Spotty storms NORTH. LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine continues with a few more clouds. Scattered storms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: An early shower, then some sunshine. Still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW 66

SATURDAY: Muggy with skies becoming cloudy. Thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 84 LOW 66

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.