Sheriff’s Office identifies Crandon woman killed in ATV accident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Crandon woman died in a July 11 ATV accident in Forest County.

The victim was identified Monday as Karen White Eagle, 55.

The Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened in the Town of Nashville.

“A deceased female occupant was located at the scene of the accident,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is under investigation.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

