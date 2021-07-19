Schneider building innovation center in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider is building an innovation center in Ashwaubenon.

“The Grove” will be built on the company’s main campus at 2101 South Packerland Dr. The 20,000 square-foot building will allow employees to “leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and user experience technologies and drive forward new business processes to transform the company,” according to Schneider.

“The Grove is not only an investment in Schneider but also the community,” said Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “It is a representation of our commitment, willingness and capability to continue to adapt, change and thrive.”

The Grove will be built on land south of Schneider’s headquarters. Construction starts this fall.

Schneider has set an opening time for late 2022.

Schneider provides transportation and logistics services.

