Schneider to build innovation center in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider announces plans today to build a multi-million dollar innovation center.

“The Grove” will be located on Schneider’s main campus in Ashwaubenon, with construction set to begin this fall.

As one of North America’s leaders in transportation and logistics, Schneider is looking to the future.

“And The Grove is going to be a spot where we can help design that future, take all the strengths that Schneider has today, incorporate the latest and greatest technology, process, the disruption that’s all around us and The Grove is where that’s really going to live,” says Brain Stuelpner, Schneider Vice President of Strategy, Planning and Architecture.

What Stuelpner means by disruption is an industry that’s becoming increasingly competitive.

“The freight industry as a whole has been undergoing immense change, more and more technology comes into it, more innovation, more venture funding, so the landscape has really changed, so we are competing with not just other big companies like Schneider, but with two guys in a garage, so the innovation that we can bring to the table is really important for helping us pave our path to the future,” explains Stuelpner.

When The Grove opens in late 2022, the Greater Green Bay Chamber says it will be a major asset to both the company and the community.

“Transportation and logistics is our fastest growing industry in the jobs market here in the Greater Green Bay area and we have the 18th largest concentration of transportation and logistics companies in the country. It also opens that up for the community, you have to assume they would also bring in additional experts in to the community and that will spur additional innovation and growth and potential for collaboration,” says Kelly Armstrong, Greater Green Bay Chamber Vice President of Economic Development.

“This is a spot where we can continue to push ourselves and our industry forward with new technologies, new ways of thinking and really the courage and creativity to do that will be at The Grove,” adds Grove.

