Protesters gather in Green Bay Sunday to stand in solidarity with Cuban-American Community

Cuba protests in Green Bay
Cuba protests in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Cuban Government has lifted customs restrictions on food, medicine and hygiene products in response to massive protests across the island.

Now, thousands of Cubans have been protesting the shortages, in one of the country’s largest demonstrations seen in decades.

Advocates all over the U.S. are standing in solidarity, including the Cuban-American Community within Wisconsin, demanding the Biden Administration take action in support of those struggling in Cuba.

Multiple protesters out in Green Bay Sunday afternoon said they have family members in Cuba and fear they will not have enough food to eat.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will reexamine the United States’ position toward Cuba, which is something that has not previously been a priority for the administration.

