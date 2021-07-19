Oshkosh family meets with police officers who helped they escape house fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh family of four is praising first responders after a house fire in their home over the weekend. Dramatic body camera footage, from the Oshkosh Police Department, shows the family’s rescue.

There were hugs, handshake, and high fives as Doug and Melissa Stadtmueller along with 12 year old daughter, Chloe, and five year old son, Oliver, have nothing but praise for a group of Oshkosh Police officers. The family meeting with the team to say thank you. Body camera footage, captured Saturday morning, shows officers jumping into action to rescue the family from the roof of their house-- after a fire broke out.

“You guys are awesome,” says Melissa Stadtmueller.

Her husband, Doug, adding, “Above and beyond by miles. I want you guys to know I really do appreciate you saving my family.”

Doug Stadtmueller was out running an errand Saturday morning when the smell of smoke woke up his wife. According to Melissa Stadtmueller, “I left my room and my entire house was pitch black, I remember screaming Doug, Doug because he’s my husband and he didn’t answer.”

Daughter. Chloe, had already gone downstairs to investigate. She says, “I saw a lot smoke. Then all of a sudden I turned around and looked a the kitchen and all around - smoke, fire, everywhere. I thought about running out the door, but then I was like, I might not make it and what do I do. So then I just ran upstairs.”

It was upstairs, where Melissa Stadtmueller ushered her two kids, along with two of the family’s pets through a window, out onto the roof, at the back of the house. Responding officers found a ladder in the family’s garage -- helping Oliver off the roof first -- followed by Chloe and finally Melissa.

“We don’t like ladders,” says Melissa Stadtmueller. “I’ve never been on my roof. I never want to go back.”

Two of the family’s pets were safe, but a third, dog was still inside. Oshkosh firefighters ended up rescuing that pup. It was a true team effort to get everyone and everything out of the house safely.

“The communication, the courage that I saw from our officers and firefighters that day, as well as the family. To have those two kids, a five year old and a 12 year old, come out to an officer’s arm and be confident that they’re going to be safe was incredible that day,” adds Lt. Brian Schuldes from the Oshkosh Police Department.

