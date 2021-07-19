Missing man identified in Silver Alert spotted in Oshkosh

PORTAGE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities need your help finding a man who they say is missing from the Portage area, and was seen in Oshkosh Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich, who was last seen Sunday at his home in Columbia County. A Silver Alert is issued for someone who is missing and is also believed to have a cognitive impairment.

According to the alert, Froehlich’s wife told authorities he had told her he was going to look at houses in his vehicle, and hasn’t been seen since.

He was then spotted in Oshkosh just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Froehlich is described as 5′9, weighs 180 pounds, and has blue eyes with gray hair - although he is balding - and has a mustached.

A clothing description was not immediately provided.

Froehlich’s vehicle is described as a 2008 black Mercedes Benz E3504M, with a Wisconsin license plate of 425RCY.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166, and use extension 1.

