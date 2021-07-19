Advertisement

Medical schools studying health disparities in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s two medical schools are collaborating on a study addressing health disparities in the state.

The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin will use $3 million in endowment money to measure and recommend solutions for health inequities, which have been underscored by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Collaborative for Healthcare Quality is a consortium of state health systems and hospitals.

The collaborative in 2020 found low rates of colon cancer screening and HPV vaccination in some rural areas and low rates of childhood vaccinations and depression screening in some urban neighborhoods.

