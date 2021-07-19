Manitowoc Public Utilities: Large outage reported, crews working to restore service

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Manitowoc Public Utilities say they are currently experiencing a large power outage, and it is affecting the south and east side of the City of Manitowoc.

According to a company Facebook post, anyone near their facilities may hear the power plant letting off steam.

An Action 2 News viewer says a weird sound has been coming from the direction of the power plant.

Think there might be a problem here in #manitowoc. Power is out and there is a weird sound coming from the direction of the power plant. @WBAY — William S. (@iamabore) July 19, 2021

The company says they have crews on site, and they are working to restore service.

A timeline for restoration has not been provided at this time.

If you call the utility company, officials say you may get a busy signal due to the large amount of calls coming in.

CLICK HERE to learn how to report an outage to Manitowoc Public Utilities.

The number of customers without power has not been provided at this time.

