Advertisement

Manitowoc Public Utilities: Large outage reported, crews working to restore service

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials with Manitowoc Public Utilities say they are currently experiencing a large power outage, and it is affecting the south and east side of the City of Manitowoc.

According to a company Facebook post, anyone near their facilities may hear the power plant letting off steam.

An Action 2 News viewer says a weird sound has been coming from the direction of the power plant.

The company says they have crews on site, and they are working to restore service.

A timeline for restoration has not been provided at this time.

If you call the utility company, officials say you may get a busy signal due to the large amount of calls coming in.

CLICK HERE to learn how to report an outage to Manitowoc Public Utilities.

The number of customers without power has not been provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police looking for man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”
35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Green Bay man arrested for fourth OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations up 38%
A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich, who was last seen Sunday at...
Missing man identified in Silver Alert spotted in Oshkosh
Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter
Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground