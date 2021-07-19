Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”
35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Green Bay man arrested for fourth OWI offense, drug possession
Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of family being rescued from house fire
WATCH: Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of officers, firefighters rescuing family from house fire

Latest News

Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
Caught on video: Car catapults off California highway
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast