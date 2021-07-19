Advertisement

HOT & HUMID WITH SMOKY SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Northwest winds aloft have blown western wildfire smoke into our skies. You’ll notice hazy, gray looking skies around sunrise and sunset, while the actual sun having a very vibrant orange or red color. Otherwise, a bubble of high pressure is sitting over Wisconsin. That’s going to ensure another sunny day across northeast Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the temperatures will continue their steady rise... High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s, with mid 80s along the lakeshore. As the humidity also slowly increases, our afternoon heat index will likely be near 90 degrees later today.

A cool front is expected to push in from the north tomorrow. That could spark off a few widely scattered thunderstorms with some brief, localized downpours. However, the risk of severe weather is LOW. Additional thunderstorms are possible later this week, especially on Thursday, and again on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A bit muggy. Maybe a thundershower NORTH. LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Spotty thunderstorms. Humidity drops late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Humid again. HIGH: 81 LOW 66

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW 64

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 87

