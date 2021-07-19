Green Bay McDonald’s reminds customers of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The supervisor of Green Bay McDonald’s restaurants is reminding customers about COVID-19 vaccination clinics at two locations this week.

McDonald’s teamed up with Prevea Health to get shots in arms.

Green Bay McDonald’s supervisor Lori LeMay says turnout “was wonderful” for clinics held July 8-9.

On Wednesday, July 21, the Pfizer vaccine will be given from 3-7 p.m. at McDonald’s located at 2625 West Mason Street. The second dose will be given on Wednesday, August 11 from 3-7 p.m. at the same location.

On Friday, July 23, the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people from 11-3 p.m. at the McDonald’s located at 2340 East Mason Street. The second dose will be given on Friday, August 13 from 11-3 p.m. at the same location.

Appointments are not required but are recommended. You can visit myprevea.com or call 1-833-344-4373 for more information. You do not need to be a Prevea patient to get the vaccine from one of their administrators. There is no cost for the vaccine. If you have an insurance card, you are asked to bring it along, but it is not required. Immigration status is not needed either to receive the vaccine.

After each dose of the vaccine, you will be asked to wait around for 15 minutes. During that time, McDonald’s will give you a free ice cream cone and a free sandwich coupon to use later. When you come back for your second dose, you will get the same treats.

Community members ages 12 and up are invited to participate. Children ages 12 to 15 need to have a parent or guardian with them. Teenagers 16-17 years old will need their parental consent.

