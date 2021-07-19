Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County

PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - A child was airlifted to a hospital after being hit on their moped by a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the child is expected to recover from their injuries. The child is believed to be about 12 years old.

The crash happened on Quarry Drive in Pittsfield, near the Mountain Bay Trail, at about 1:30.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating details of the crash.

