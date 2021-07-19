Advertisement

Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County

Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter
Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - A child was airlifted to a hospital after being hit on their moped by a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the child is expected to recover from their injuries. The child is believed to be about 12 years old.

The crash happened on Quarry Drive in Pittsfield, near the Mountain Bay Trail, at about 1:30.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating details of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police looking for man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Brewers logo
Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”
35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Green Bay man arrested for fourth OWI offense, drug possession

Latest News

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations up 38%
(Source: Gray News)
Manitowoc Public Utilities: Large outage reported, crews working to restore service
A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich, who was last seen Sunday at...
Missing man identified in Silver Alert spotted in Oshkosh
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground