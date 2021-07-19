Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child at campground in Waupaca County, and the sheriff’s office wants to know if there are other victims.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says the sexual assault was reported on July 7 at Farmer Gene’s Campground on Kinney Lake Road in Dupont, west of Marion.

Richard “Rick” Klimek, 63, is a seasonal camper there. He was questioned last week and arrested, and appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Online court records show Klimek is charged with two counts of First-degree Child Sexual Assault - Intercourse with a person under 12; First-degree Child Sex Assault - Sexual contact with a person under 13; Repeated Sexual Assault of the Same Child (at Least 3 Violations of First-degree Sexual Assault) -- all of which carry up to 60 years in prison -- and Child Enticement for Sexual Contact.

Detectives at the sheriff’s office want any other possible victims to call them at (715) 258-4466.

As a condition of his bond, Klimek can’t go on the premises of any campground or have contact with any juvenile girls.

