The 33rd annual Paperfest continues on as area paper mills close down

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The community-driven festival, Paperfest celebrates 33 years of bringing the Fox Valley area together to raise money for many local organizations.

As more and more paper mills have closed in the Fox Valley area, organizers say the tradition of Paperfest is not going anywhere.

It’s been 13 years since the Kimberly Paper Mill closed and as Action 2 News reported a few weeks ago, Neenah Paper announced it will be closing by the end of September. Paperfest organizers say because of this, it’s more important than ever to keep the tradition going.

“All the mills, all of the paper industry that really started civilization in this area, because if it wasn’t for the river and the mills there might not be as many people here, that’s what really brought people to this area and that’s what we’re celebrating,” said Matthew Boots, Paperfest Director.

The family fun festival began on Thursday and ended Sunday, offering live music, dollar carnival rides, sports, fireworks, and plenty of food and beverages.

As the 33rd annual Paperfest is held in Combined Locks, the Village also celebrates 100 years and had several activities to embrace the paper community.

“We actually have trolley tours going on this weekend showing the history of Combined Locks and then one stop is at the Midwest Paper Group and they show how they’ve transitioned from white to brown paper and that’s a really exciting thing because that kept so many jobs in this area,” said Boots.

All of the money raised at Paperfest is donated back into the community and this year, it went to 18 non-profit and civic organizations that signed up.

“We’ve donated back to over 50 different non-profit groups. Close to $900,000 has gone back to our community and the groups that are working here, live in this area, they’re from the Fox Valley,” said Vicki Tessen, Paperfest’s Volunteer Coordinator.

Organizers said this years’ Paperfest was the best year, by far, with attendance.

“We hope that this doesn’t just the coming off of COVID and everyone wants to get out, we’re hoping that we can continue this into the future as well. We are papermakers, that’s not going to change and Paperfest is not going to change,” said Boots.

