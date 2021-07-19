3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What your mouse is secretly telling search engines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Who knew that mice that could talk? Researchers discovered your computer mouse is telling search engines a lot about you -- and you thought it only told Google which link to open. Brad Spakowitz looks at their findings and how researchers taught their mice to fool the search engines.

Brad also looks at smartphones and how a small change can make a big difference. OLED is a relatively new technology for smartphone displays -- “the Cadillac of displays,” he says -- but it requires more power. Engineers have figured out how to make OLED displays brighter and use less energy.

Also, an update on the Hubble Space Telescope and Tuesday’s planned Blue Origin launch to carry billionaire Jeff Bezos and others into space. Blue Origin launch livestream.

