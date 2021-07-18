Advertisement

Wisconsin’s ducks and other waterfowl populations are on the rise

Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1,...
Two drake Mallard ducks fly over Lake Erie near the Cleveland shoreline, Tuesday, April 1, 2014, in Cleveland. Warming temperatures have brought a variety of waterfowl to the area as they stage for the northern migration.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -2021 is looking to be a good year for Wisconsin’s waterfowl according to the latest survey done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Despite dry winter and spring seasons that are causing below average wetland conditions during the brood-rearing season for ducks and geese, the DNR found that these bird populations are on the rise.

Its estimates show that Wisconsin’s breeding duck population is over 520,000 this year which is a 7% increase over 2019. Looking long term (over a 47 year period), this year’s population is 19% above average.

Not all duck breeds saw the same amount of growth. While wood duck and blue-winged teal duck populations grew, mallard ducks saw a slight decline in 2021.

The breeding Canada goose population also grew slightly. According to the 2021 survey estimates, this population is over 180,000.

To determine hunting regulations for waterfowl during the 2022 season, the Wisconsin DNR will join with 13 other states and three Canadian provinces in August to research these populations on a larger scale and send that data to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To find out more about Wisconsin’s waterfowl, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
Waupaca County investigators arrested two people in connection with the death of 33-year-old...
Waupaca County mom wants accountability after son’s drug overdose death
Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of family being rescued from house fire
WATCH: Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of officers, firefighters rescuing family from house fire
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Green Bay jury rules against Walmart in firing employee with Down syndrome
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary takes safety measures to help prevent the spread of mystery...
Concerns about a mystery disease killing songbirds making its way to Wisconsin

Latest News

Johnson still hasn't formally announced U.S. Senate run
Johnson still hasn't formally announced U.S. Senate run
Kaul: State to receive $65 million from Purdue Pharma settlement
Kaul: State to receive $65 million from Purdue Pharma settlement
Paperfest celebrates 33 years of unifying Fox Valley region
Paperfest celebrates 33 years of unifying Fox Valley region
The costliest tornado in state history resulted in $39.5 million dollars in public and private...
Oakfield continues to rebuild and rejoice 25 years after devastating tornado
Oakfield community commemorates 25th anniversary of F5 tornado
Oakfield community commemorates 25th anniversary of F5 tornado