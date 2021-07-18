Advertisement

UNSETTLED WEATHER AT TIMES THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sunshine has been filtered by smoke from distant wildfires today... and that could again be the case on Monday. Outside of that smoky haze, skies should be mainly clear tonight. The humidity is slightly higher compared to Saturday, and that should keep lows on Monday morning largely in the 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but hazy on Monday... and temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than today. Middle and even some upper 80s will be possible. It will be humid as well, and the heat index could top 90 degrees. The day will be dry, but there will be a storm chance across northern areas after sunset.

Scattered storms will be possible during the day Tuesday; working from north to south across Northeast Wisconsin. It will still feel humid, but highs should be closer to 80 degrees. The humidity will drop late in the day, and lows should dip into the 50s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the most comfortable day this week with low humidity and a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity makes a come-back on Thursday, and it will feel muggier through the upcoming weekend. A stray afternoon shower is possible Wednesday, but there will be a higher chance for rain and storms across the area on Thursday. Highs will generally run in the lower half of the 80s to finish out the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Seasonable with mainly clear skies. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but hazy from wildfire smoke. Very warm and humid. Late night storms NORTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Still humid, but not as hot. Scattered storms (tracking from north to south) with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. An isolated PM shower. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Humid returns, clouds thicken. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A lingering shower early, then partly cloudy. Still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid and warm. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
Waupaca County investigators arrested two people in connection with the death of 33-year-old...
Waupaca County mom wants accountability after son’s drug overdose death
Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of family being rescued from house fire
WATCH: Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of officers, firefighters rescuing family from house fire
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Green Bay jury rules against Walmart in firing employee with Down syndrome
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary takes safety measures to help prevent the spread of mystery...
Concerns about a mystery disease killing songbirds making its way to Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather
HEAT AND HUMIDITY BOTH RAMP UP TODAY
Warming up today & even warmer tomorrow!
First Alert Forecast: Heating Up Today & Tomorrow!
First Alert Weather
HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNING
Highs into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer and muggier soon