UNSETTLED WEATHER AT TIMES THIS WEEK

The sunshine has been filtered by smoke from distant wildfires today... and that could again be the case on Monday. Outside of that smoky haze, skies should be mainly clear tonight. The humidity is slightly higher compared to Saturday, and that should keep lows on Monday morning largely in the 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but hazy on Monday... and temperatures should be a few degrees warmer than today. Middle and even some upper 80s will be possible. It will be humid as well, and the heat index could top 90 degrees. The day will be dry, but there will be a storm chance across northern areas after sunset.

Scattered storms will be possible during the day Tuesday; working from north to south across Northeast Wisconsin. It will still feel humid, but highs should be closer to 80 degrees. The humidity will drop late in the day, and lows should dip into the 50s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the most comfortable day this week with low humidity and a high in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The humidity makes a come-back on Thursday, and it will feel muggier through the upcoming weekend. A stray afternoon shower is possible Wednesday, but there will be a higher chance for rain and storms across the area on Thursday. Highs will generally run in the lower half of the 80s to finish out the week.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: W/NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Seasonable with mainly clear skies. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but hazy from wildfire smoke. Very warm and humid. Late night storms NORTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Still humid, but not as hot. Scattered storms (tracking from north to south) with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. An isolated PM shower. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Humid returns, clouds thicken. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A lingering shower early, then partly cloudy. Still humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid and warm. HIGH: 84

