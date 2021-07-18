Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat

SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Mackinac Bridge is back open to traffic. The bomb threat has been cleared.

According to the Michigan State Police the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to a bomb threat around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area.

