Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat

The bomb threat has been cleared
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAINT IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The Mackinac Bridge is back open to traffic. The bomb threat has been cleared.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

According to the Michigan State Police the Mackinac Bridge is closed to all traffic due to a bomb threat around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area.

TV6 will continue updates as new information becomes available.

