HEAT AND HUMIDITY BOTH RAMP UP TODAY

It was a quiet start to the day, and we’ll carry that forward into the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast again for this afternoon. It will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs into the mid 80s. It will also feel a bit humid today.

As a result of the higher humidity, lows will stay in the 60s for most tonight. Temperatures will heat up quickly Monday with highs soaring into the upper 80s. It will feel muggy and the heat index could get into the 90s.

A series of weak weather disturbances will begin to impact our weather late Monday... and we’re looking at almost daily rain chances for parts of Northeast Wisconsin. Storms will be possible as early as the morning hours on Tuesday as one of those disturbances drops in from the north. Much of Wednesday will be dry, but a spotty afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. A higher chance for rain and storms will arrive on Thursday.

Mid-week highs should be closer to 80 degrees, and it will feel more comfortable on Wednesday. But, the humidity returns for the late week... and warmer weather can be expected as well. Highs should be in the lower and middle 80s from Thursday through next weekend. Some showers could linger into Friday morning, but there is a better chance that we see scattered storms on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: N BECOMING SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: WSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and feeling more humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Staying mild. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Late night storms NORTH. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Still humid, but not as hot. Scattered storms (especially early) with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. An isolated PM shower. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and turning humid. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A lingering shower early. Humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 82

