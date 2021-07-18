Advertisement

Green Bay man arrested for fourth OWI offense, drug possession

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a Green Bay man has been arrested for what they say is his fourth offense for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, as well as various drug charges.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 30-year-old Kevin Serrano was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday after he was stopped at the intersection of Walnut and Clay.

The State Patrol says the trooper observed indicators which led him to believe Serrano was under the influence.

After investigating and having Serrano perform field sobriety tasks, authorities say the tasks indicated he was operating the vehicle while impaired.

While searching the vehicle Serrano was driving, the State Patrol says they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Serrano is being held on the following charges:

  • Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 4th offense
  • Operating after revocation, 2nd offense
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 drugs
  • Possession of THC

