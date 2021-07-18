Advertisement

Evansville airman’s remains come home, nearly 70 years later

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Korean War veteran from Evansville is now laid to rest, nearly seven decades after he died in a plane crash.

U.S. Airforce Airman Second Class Edward J. Miller was buried with full military honors Saturday at the Maple Hill Cemetery in his hometown.

Airman Miller, according to his obituary, was being relocated to Alaska in 1952 alongside 51 other soldiers. The plane crashed, no one survived, and while the wreck was discovered days later on a glacier, it wasn’t until 2019 that his remains were recovered and identified.

“I don’t think Evansville ever forgot him,” Darlene Brewer, a community member who attended the graveside service, said. “We don’t forget any of our servicemen or people here because we’re a very small community and we’re a very close knit community.”

For other guests who traveled from out-of-state, the Miller family’s story of love and loss was a familiar one.

Tonja Anderson-Dell, from Tampa, Florida, said she lost her grandfather on the same plane. “For all of us, it’s just seeking closure,” she said. “For myself, it was seeking closure for my father because he was only a couple of months old when his father died.”

William Condon, from Waukesha, said he lost his 19-year-old brother. “[Airman Miller and my brother] were friends because they were both from Wisconsin,” he said.

Friday night, a military convoy escorted Airman Miller’s remains from Milwaukee.

In honor of Airman Miller, Governor Tony Evers ordered flags at half staff Saturday until sunset.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday
Waupaca County investigators arrested two people in connection with the death of 33-year-old...
Waupaca County mom wants accountability after son’s drug overdose death
Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of family being rescued from house fire
WATCH: Oshkosh Police release body camera footage of officers, firefighters rescuing family from house fire
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Green Bay jury rules against Walmart in firing employee with Down syndrome
Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary takes safety measures to help prevent the spread of mystery...
Concerns about a mystery disease killing songbirds making its way to Wisconsin

Latest News

The costliest tornado in state history resulted in $39.5 million dollars in public and private...
Oakfield continues to rebuild and rejoice 25 years after demolishing tornado
Oakfield community commemorates 25th anniversary of F5 tornado
Oakfield community commemorates 25th anniversary of F5 tornado
Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection logo
Consumer Alert: Wisconsin officials warn of fake tax collection letters
Interview with Diane Bilitz
Interview with Diane Bilitz
Interview with Pastor Matt Finn
Interview with Pastor Matt Finn