Evansville airman’s remains come home, nearly 70 years later

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Korean War veteran from Evansville is now laid to rest, nearly seven decades after he died in a plane crash.

U.S. Airforce Airman Second Class Edward J. Miller was buried with full military honors Saturday at the Maple Hill Cemetery in his hometown.

Airman Miller, according to his obituary, was being relocated to Alaska in 1952 alongside 51 other soldiers. The plane crashed, no one survived, and while the wreck was discovered days later on a glacier, it wasn’t until 2019 that his remains were recovered and identified.

“I don’t think Evansville ever forgot him,” Darlene Brewer, a community member who attended the graveside service, said. “We don’t forget any of our servicemen or people here because we’re a very small community and we’re a very close knit community.”

For other guests who traveled from out-of-state, the Miller family’s story of love and loss was a familiar one.

Tonja Anderson-Dell, from Tampa, Florida, said she lost her grandfather on the same plane. “For all of us, it’s just seeking closure,” she said. “For myself, it was seeking closure for my father because he was only a couple of months old when his father died.”

William Condon, from Waukesha, said he lost his 19-year-old brother. “[Airman Miller and my brother] were friends because they were both from Wisconsin,” he said.

Friday night, a military convoy escorted Airman Miller’s remains from Milwaukee.

In honor of Airman Miller, Governor Tony Evers ordered flags at half staff Saturday until sunset.

