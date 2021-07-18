Advertisement

Dodge Co. man accidentally shot

VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.
VCU Emergency hospital entrance in Richmond.(Parker Michels-Boyce / For The Virginia Mercury)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge County man was hospitalized after being accidentally shot Sunday morning in Beaver Dam.

Around 10:45 a.m. the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said they and the Beaver Dam Paramedics responded to the scene on North Hickory Lane.

The 41-year-old man had a single gunshot wound in his upper chest and was conscious, according to a report.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the victim was transported by ambulance to a local medical center and later flown by MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

There is no threat to the community and the incident remains under investigation.

Johnson still hasn't formally announced U.S. Senate run
Kaul: State to receive $65 million from Purdue Pharma settlement
Paperfest celebrates 33 years of unifying Fox Valley region
The costliest tornado in state history resulted in $39.5 million dollars in public and private...
Oakfield continues to rebuild and rejoice 25 years after devastating tornado
