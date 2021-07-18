42nd annual Pulaski Polka Days has record breaking attendance

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of people have been traveling to Pulaski to celebrate its Polka Days event. The longtime tradition is back after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Pulaski is known for its Polka Days event which draws people from across the region.

The event began on Thursday with over 5,000 people attending and with last year’s event being canceled, organizers say they have already seen record-breaking attendance even before the final day on Sunday.

“People who sponsor us are here helping, donating their time, and the residents of Pulaski are here donating, helping out, it’s wonderful,” said Harold Otto, Chairman of Pulaska Polka Days.

“This is what keeps Pulaski going, it’s the biggest event we have. All of our businesses here which are, you know, mostly all small independent companies, the vendors, the support has been tremendous,” said Stacy Paschke, Secretary of Pulaski Polka Days.

Attendees can choose from three locations to listen to bands and to dance, enjoy plenty of ethnic Polish food and kid-friendly events, and take free Polka dancing lessons.

The event hosts over 21 bands with all different styles of music from Polish, German, Bohemian, and Slovenian.

“There’s a few spots throughout the country that many of the polka bands play and a lot of the polka people will gather and this Pulaski being one of them,” said Mark Janson, an attendee from Michigan.

Visitors from all around the country say there’s nothing like Pulaski’s Polka Days.

“A lot of our friends, a great amount of people from the Michigan area, Frankenmuth area just come to this festival, it’s such a fun time because it’s so energized, a lot of young folks, and great entertainment,” said Janson.

A pancake and Porkie Breakfast will be held Sunday morning on the Pulaski Polka Grounds from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Polka Days Parade starting at 11 a.m. The event ends Sunday evening.

