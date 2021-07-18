35-year-old man dead after ‘medical emergency’ in Door County on Saturday

TOWN OF SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WBAY) - A 35-year-old man is dead after a medical emergency in Door County Saturday.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, the man was swimming off the shore of Cave Point County Park around 2:39 p.m. when he got out of the water, collapsed, and fell back into the water.

Captain Carl Waterstreet says bystanders quickly pulled the 35-year-old man out of the water and began life-saving efforts.

When medical crews arrived, they continued medical rescue efforts, however, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Waterstreet said the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of the family.

Responding agencies include Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.