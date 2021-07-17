Wisconsin Herd sponsor Game 5 watch party in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks fans will be able to cheer on the team together in Oshkosh Saturday night thanks to the Wisconsin Herd.

Officials with the Wisconsin Herd say watch party festivities begin at 7 p.m. at Monkey Bars, located on Oregon Street.

Trivia, giveaways, and live music will be included during the party.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

The Bucks and Phoenix Suns are currently 2-2 in the NBA Finals, a best of 7 games.

Both teams are undefeated when playing at home.

Saturday’s game is in Phoenix, while Game 6 is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

If a Game 7 is needed, it will be in Phoenix.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Herd organized a watch party at the Mineshaft in Oshkosh for Game 4.

Another party was held for Game 2 at DD’s BBQ Company.

