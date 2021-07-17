Waupaca County mom wants accountability after son’s drug overdose death

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an urn inside Jennifer Bautista-May’s home rests her 33-year-old son whose life was cut short.

“By the morning when we came in after the doctor seen him, that’s when they told us that, at that point, all brain activity had ceased and that he was pronounced dead. Excuse me,” Bautista-May said teary eyed.

According to Waupaca County investigators, Jordan May died on June 1, killed by a drug overdose linked to fentanyl. He was unresponsive on May 30 in Lind.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data this week showing a 30 percent increase last year in people who died from drug overdoses. It was a record that was driven by synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

“A lot of it has to do with mental health and they don’t have insurance. So what’s cheaper, this cheap drug that they can get? That they take one shot and they feel great? Or going to a psychiatrist with no money? Trying to get meds with no money?” Bautista-May said.

His mom said Jordan May dealt with manic depression and bipolar disorder during his youth and used alcohol and marijuana to self medicate.

As he got older, May switched to harder drugs and there weren’t enough resources in Waupaca County to help him.

“The people that were able to get the drugs to them, I just don’t think he would’ve done it if it wouldn’t have been so easily available. He wasn’t looking for it.”

Waupaca County investigators arrested two people in connection to two overdose deaths that including May’s. The second victim was Kendra Rateau who was found dead on April 22 in New London.

April Hardegen, 30, and Aaron Van Dyke, 31, were charged in the deaths, yet Van Dyke faces the more serious of the charges, which are two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree reckless homicide.

Online records showed Hardegen already has an open drug-related case and dating back to 2009, she was convicted for theft, drunk driving, and hit-and-run.

Van Dyke has previously been convicted on drug charges.

