Police work to educate community about missing person cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wausau Police Department is working to educate the public about missing persons cases, and how social media plays a huge role in finding people.

Police say if photos are circulated on social media, it allows thousands of people to be the eyes and ears for the police and the community.

“Social media gives us the ability to rather than just have 70 or 80 police officers looking for somebody, have the entire city looking for somebody which can be really helpful,” said Detective Jim Martin of the Wausau Police Department. “We’ll certainly take the help from the community, but I also think if someone is putting out a social media alert saying they are concerned about somebody who is missing, that’s probably the time to also contact the police.”

Police say if you see someone who matches a picture or description of a missing person, they recommend you act as a witness for the police.

They add instead of approaching that individual, you should immediately call police and to also keep an eye on the person until police arrive.

The effort comes as the search continues for Krista Halderson, who went missing nearly three weeks ago in Dane County. Her husband, Bart, also went missing.

As previously reported, detectives had called the disappearance “suspicious.”

On Thursday, the couple’s son - 23-year-old Chandler Halderson - appeared in court on a First Degree Homicide charge.

RELATED: Homicide count added for Haldersons’ son after remains of father confirmed

RELATED: Halderson charged with homicide for father’s death, additional unidentified remains found

He was charged after Bart Halderson’s remains were found on a rural property in Cottage Grove.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.