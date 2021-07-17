A NICE SUMMER WEEKEND (SUNGLASSES NEEDED)

The weekend looks nice... Look for more sunshine and dry weather, which will hopefully allow any high water across eastern Wisconsin to recede. As a ridge of high pressure builds aloft in the atmosphere, the weekend forecast looks calm but temperatures will be climbing from the low 80s today to the mid 80s Sunday. You may notice skies a bit hazy as that upper level ridge kicks wildfire smoke our way, but other than that, the weather is generally quiet for the weekend. The humidity stays low today but will be a bit more noticeable tomorrow.

By Monday afternoon, the heat index will likely be close to 90 degrees as both humidity and temperatures ramp up. We’ll also keep an eye on some chances of showers and thunderstorms next week. Our early thoughts are that they could glide across the area early Tuesday morning, with more spotty storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

SUNDAY: NW/W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. Comfortable. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Mild temperatures. Calm and quiet. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. A late night t’shower? HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: A chance of early thundershowers, then partly cloudy. Humid, but not as hot. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Less humid. Maybe thunder late? HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Scattered thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A daybreak shower? Partly sunny. HIGH: 82

