Milwaukee man gets life in prison for killing woman and her two young daughters

Amarah J. Banks and her daughters, Camaria and Zaniya (Source: via the Milwaukee Police Department).(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Wisconsin mother and her two young daughters has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Arzel Ivery admitted in April that he killed 26-year-old Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks in 2020.

The criminal complaint says he told police he killed Banks after fighting with her, then strangled the girls because he didn’t want them to live in a world without their mother. Police say he then set their bodies on fire in a garage near his home.

The complaint says Ivery told investigators Banks was angry he went to work after the funeral of their 1-year-old son, who died of respiratory problems. The funeral was held days before Banks and her daughters disappeared.

According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of February 8, 2020, witnesses heard Banks screaming, “No, no, please don’t kill me” as Ivery dragged her back into an apartment building after she tried to escape during a fight. One neighbor said Banks was running without shoes and bleeding from the mouth. A neighbor called 911, and police call logs show officers responded but couldn’t locate the complainant. That usually means police couldn’t find the person who called 911.

Police began a missing persons investigation on February 9. While investigating, police discovered her daughters were missing, too, and an Amber Alert was issued. Police then said they were contacted by law enforcement in Memphis, Tennessee, who said they had information on Ivery, who was last seen with Banks and the girls.

Milwaukee police traveled to Memphis, where Ivery directed them to the garage where the three bodies were found.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

