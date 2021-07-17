HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNING

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and temperatures will cool into the 50s for lows once again. Some patchy fog may develop, but outside of that, the weather will be quiet to finish the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again on Sunday afternoon. It will be warmer, with highs into the mid 80s... and it should feel more humid as well.

As a result of the higher humidity, lows will stay in the 60s on Sunday night. Temperatures will heat up quickly Monday with highs soaring into the upper 80s. It will feel muggy and the heat index could get into the 90s.

A series of weak weather disturbances will begin to impact our weather late Monday... and we’re looking at almost daily rain chances for parts of Northeast Wisconsin. Late Monday, storms could track across northern areas with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the area on Tuesday. Much of Wednesday will be dry, but a spotty afternoon shower cannot be ruled out. A higher chance for rain and storms will arrive on Thursday.

Mid-week highs should be closer to 80 degrees, and it will feel more comfortable on Wednesday. But, the humidity returns for the late week... and warmer weather can be expected as well. Highs should be in the lower and middle 80s from Thursday through next weekend. Early showers are expected Friday with more scattered storms on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: W 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Clear and quiet. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. Warmer and feeling more humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Late storms NORTH. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Still humid, but not as hot. Scattered storms with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. An isolated PM shower. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and turning humid. Showers and storms develop. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers... mostly early. Humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85

